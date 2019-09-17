Comments
BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) – A frantic search is underway in Bridgeton, New Jersey for a missing 5-year-old little girl. Dulce Maria Alavez has not been seen since Monday.
Police are focussing their search efforts on the area around Bridgeton Park, where the little girl was last seen Monday afternoon.
Authorities say Alavez was wearing brown pants with flowers and butterflies, a pink-colored shirt with long sleeves and white dress shoes.
If you have any information, please call police.
