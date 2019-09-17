



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Three people have been charged, including an elderly woman, following a deadly shooting at a Trenton laundromat on Monday. The shooting left 21-year-old Geovahnie Fanfan dead and a 16-year-old boy critically wounded.

Police arrested 74-year-old Eudean McMillan, also known as “Mama Dean.” They believe she was responsible for the shooting.

Authorities also arrested 37-year-old Darryl Parker and a 15-year-old boy.

The shooting happened at the Liberty III Laundromat on the 200 block of Chambers Street.

The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office say the shooting stemmed from a small group of people who initially attacked Parker inside of the laundromat’s side entrance, kicking and throwing objects onto Parker.

Prosecutors say McMillan walked outside of the laundromat prior to the attack and returned with a gun. They say she fired the handgun at the ones who were beating Parker, and struck a 16-year-old boy.

According to prosecutors, Parker took the handgun and shot Fanfan. They also say the 15-year-old boy then took the handgun and fired multiple shots at Fanfan.

Fanfan was rushed to Saint Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

McMillan has been charged as an accomplice to murder and also with attempted murder and weapons offenses. Parker and the 15-year-old boy have been charged with murder and weapons offenses.

McMillan and Parker are being held at the Mercer County Correction Center while the teen is being held at the Middlesex County Juvenile Detention Center.