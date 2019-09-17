BREAKING:28-Year-Old Woman Shot In Face, Killed Inside Philadelphia Rooming House, Police Say
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 28-year-old woman was shot in the face and killed inside of a rooming house in Philadelphia Tuesday night. The shooting happened on the 5400 block of Stewart Street in the city’s Overbrook section just after 8 p.m.

Police say the woman was shot once in the face. She was transported to Lankenau Hospital and was pronounced dead at 8:23 p.m.

No arrests have been made at this time.

An investigation continues.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.

Comments