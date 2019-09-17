Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 28-year-old woman was shot in the face and killed inside of a rooming house in Philadelphia Tuesday night. The shooting happened on the 5400 block of Stewart Street in the city’s Overbrook section just after 8 p.m.
Police say the woman was shot once in the face. She was transported to Lankenau Hospital and was pronounced dead at 8:23 p.m.
No arrests have been made at this time.
An investigation continues.
