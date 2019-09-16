Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for two men who assaulted and robbed a 66-year-old woman waiting at a bus stop. The incident happened around 5 a.m. on Sept. 5, on the 1600 block of Moore Street in South Philadelphia.
Surveillance video shows the two suspects approaching the woman at the bus stop.
Police say they waited until no witnesses were around before they punched the victim and knocked her to the ground before running off with her purse.
They were last seen heading south on the 1800 block of South 17th Street.
If you have any information about this incident, call police at 215-686-3183/3184.
