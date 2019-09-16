Comments
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa (CBS) — In Bucks County, you can see some sand artists in action. It’s painstaking work with a powerful message.
Underneath the swag of prayer flags, inside the Bucks County Community College Solarium Room, the sound of tapping has ears perked and many people peeking inside.
Tibetan Buddhist Monks are taking up residency until Friday, offering a colorful lesson in culture and compassion through the replacement of tiny-colored grains of sand.
They are making a sand mandala, an ancient and sacred Buddhist art form that brings intention to life.
