LINDENWOLD, N.J. (CBS) — The legal guardian of a 22-month-old girl who died after being left in a hot minivan at the PATCO station in Lindenwold has been charged in her death. Camden County prosecutors say 60-year-old Shelton Shambry has been charged with abuse and neglect in Milliani Robertson-Lawrence’s death.
According to police, the girl was spotted in the van by a passerby around 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 16.
When the Delaware River Port Authority and Lindenwold police arrived at the scene, Milliani was found unresponsive in her car seat with the passenger window broken. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The medical examiner ruled the girl’s death as accidental.
Prosecutors say an investigation revealed that Shambry, who put Milliani in the vehicle around 6:30 a.m. that morning, forgot the 22-month-old girl was still inside.
Shambry was charged on a summons and released pending future court proceedings.
