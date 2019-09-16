PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The AFL-CIO is holding its first-ever Workers’ Presidential Summit In Philadelphia Tuesday at the Convention Center. Some of the Democratic candidates for president will take part, including Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Andrew Yang.

The summit aims to create a conversation about the need for more union jobs in America and what candidates will do to advance labor issues if elected president.

“It’s no secret that winning Pennsylvania will be key to winning the Presidency — and that working-class voters hold that key. This summit will showcase frank talk between Democratic candidates and union members from every industry about which of them will do the best job standing up for working people in the White House,” said Pat Eiding, president of the Philadelphia Council, AFL-CIO. “On Tuesday, September 17, Pennsylvania’s working families will begin to decide who, as the Democratic nominee for President, is best suited to bring about the changes necessary to deliver more union jobs and greater equality to our state and to our nation.”

Thousands of workers are expected to attend.