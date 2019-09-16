Comments
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — One person is dead and another is injured following a double shooting at a Trenton laundromat on Monday afternoon. Police were called to the 200 block of Chambers Street around noon.
When officers arrived to the laundromat, they found a male victim with gunshot wounds. He was transported to St. Francis Medical Center where he died.
Police say another man believed to have been shot at the laundromat as well showed up to Capital Health Regional Medical Center. He is in surgery and there is no word on his condition.
The Mercer County Homicide Task Force is investigating the shooting.
No arrests have been made.
