BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) — Police say a Lehigh University student armed with a loaded handgun and knife was arrested after behaving erratically. The incident happened at Morton and New Streets, near Farrington Square, shortly after noon on Monday.
Information on incident that occurred today at Morton & New Street is available here:https://t.co/s5lo9LW9J8
— Lehigh University PD (@LehighPD) September 16, 2019
According to Lehigh University police, the student was seen banging on the window of a car, while loudly shouting and acting aggressively.
The student actively resisted officers while they tried to restrain him.
After finally restraining him, he was found to have a loaded handgun and a knife in his possession.
The student was taken into custody and transferred to a health care facility for a psychiatric evaluation. He will be facing criminal charges.
No one was hurt in the incident.
You must log in to post a comment.