



LANSDOWNE, Pa. (CBS) — A nonprofit clothing boutique, based in Philadelphia, is expanding. A new Career Wardrobe store has opened in Lansdowne, Delaware County, as they look to continue to help those in need with one outfit and one donation at a time.

Career Wardrobe may be new to this area, but it’s not new to the tri-state area. The boutique has been outfitting for decades women and men who are transitioning back into the workforce.

“The majority of the clients we serve are men and women who are transitioning from public assistance programs, who are often undereducated, underemployed and in doing a job search they need to compete with everybody else out there,” Career Wardrobe’s executive director Sheri Cole says.

This is Career Wardrobe’s second resale and service site. The nonprofit based in Philadelphia not only offers clothing to make shopping free for those in need, but they also offer career advice for those looking to make that all important first impression in the job search.

“Career Wardrobe looks to level the playing field, if we can put you in a great looking suit or outfit that makes you feel confident and lift your head up higher and talk in a professional way because you feel more confident and professional, that gives you a leg up on the job search,” Cole says.

Tatrice Taylor looks forward to helping shoppers find that perfect outfit, all while accepting donations as part of the job.

“It’s a lot of work, sorting, donations and getting in touch with clients, also making appointments and helping them with training for interviews,” she says.

Career Wardrobe will be celebrating 25 years in 2020. The Lansdowne boutique is a welcome site for new shopper Samai Nalley.

“Individuals need an extra push to going out there and seeking jobs and definitely want to go in there looking presentable,” he said.

“Smiles on their faces, some people cry, some of my ladies, this is their first time wearing a suit and it gives them a boost of morale for their interview,” Taylor added

Career Wardrobe has outfitted more than 90,000 people on their path to employment and have locations in Philadelphia, Delaware and in Bucks County as well.

For more information about Career Wardrobe, click here.