Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a suspect in connection to an armed robbery in North Philadelphia. Police say the robbery happened along the 1300 block of Green Street around 5 a.m. on Sept 13.
Investigators say the suspect asked the driver of a Ford Mustang Convertible for a ride.
When they got the corner of 13th and Green Streets, the suspect allegedly pulled a gun on the driver and told him to get out of the vehicle. The suspect then took off in the car.
Authorities have described the offender as a black male, approximately 25 years old, around 6-feet-tall with a thin build, a beard and two tear drop tattoos under his left eye.
If you have any information on this incident, contact police at 215-686-8477.
You must log in to post a comment.