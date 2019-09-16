WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Officials are concerned about the roof falling following a deck collapse in Wildwood over the weekend. Two decks collapsed Saturday night at a condo unit, leaving at least 21 people hurt, including children.
Crews are expected back at the scene Monday to start removing the debris.
The top deck crushed the one beneath it, in what officials call a “pancake collapse.”
One neighbor is worried about the roof collapsing.
“It’s amazing that nobody was killed here, that’s the truth,” Mike de Mayo said. “I see another problem with the roof because it is hanging over and it looks like it could fall.”
Officials say the first thing they have to do is secure part of the building’s roof as soon as possible. Part of it is jutting out and is now unsupported.
There is no word yet on what caused the collapse.
