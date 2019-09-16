Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — While the Philadelphia Eagles may have fans hanging their heads, there are two football teams that played over the weekend and did something amazing on the field. The heartwarming story unfolded during a game between the Pitman Panthers and the Sterling Knights.
Pitman’s quarterback handed the ball off to Alex Simone, and he took off!
Gamers, Esport Athletes Get Injured Too, Doctors Say
The 8-year-old is autistic and loves playing football.
Players from both teams worked together to guide Alex to the end zone for the 50-yard score.
This was the 8-year-old’s first touchdown.
You must log in to post a comment.