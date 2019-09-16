PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the Philadelphia Flyers get set to kickoff the season, the team announced Monday that they have agreed to terms with restricted free agent forward Travis Konecny. The Flyers signed Konecny to a six-year, $33 million contract.
Eat up, bud! #FlyOrDie https://t.co/OxYPyOounk
— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) September 16, 2019
In three seasons with the Flyers, the 22-year-old has 124 points. This past season he set a career high with 25 assists and 49 points.
“We are happy to have Travis under contract for the next six seasons,” said general manager Chuck Fletcher. “Travis has shown progression in each of his three seasons and is an integral part of our group of young forwards. His speed, skill and tenacity sets him apart in today’s NHL.”
This move comes on the heels of the team signing defenseman Ivan Provorov to a six-year, $40.5 million contract.
