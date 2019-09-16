BREAKING:One Dead, Another Injured In Double Shooting At Trenton Laundromat, Police Say
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the Philadelphia Flyers get set to kickoff the season, the team announced Monday that they have agreed to terms with restricted free agent forward Travis Konecny. The Flyers signed Konecny to a six-year, $33 million contract.

In three seasons with the Flyers, the 22-year-old has 124 points. This past season he set a career high with 25 assists and 49 points.

“We are happy to have Travis under contract for the next six seasons,” said general manager Chuck Fletcher. “Travis has shown progression in each of his three seasons and is an integral part of our group of young forwards. His speed, skill and tenacity sets him apart in today’s NHL.”

This move comes on the heels of the team signing defenseman Ivan Provorov to a six-year, $40.5 million contract.

