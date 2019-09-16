AUDUBON, N.J. (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles and a local nonprofit teamed up to help a deserving family in need of assistance with their 17-year-old son, who has autism. The Eagles Autism Foundation and the Fred’s Footsteps organization provided sensory-friendly equipment to the DiFilippo family in Audubon, Camden County.
Eagles Avonte Maddox, Mack Hollins, Jordan Mailata and Halapoulivaati Vaitai helped deliver the equipment on Monday.
The family is undertaking a big renovation to help Luke, who also battled a brain tumor when he was just one year old.
“What a blessing it’s been to meet people — you get the tragic diagnoses and all through this journey you meet people all along the way that you never would have expected,” Luke’s mother, Laura DiFilippo, said.
A block party involving some of Luke’s biggest supporters and contributors of the home renovation project took place outside his home Monday.
