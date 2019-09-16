Driver Plows Into George Washington High School In Somerton

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An out of control car left a big hole on the side of George Washington High School in Philadelphia’s Somerton section. Eyewitness News spoke to a security guard on the scene who says the driver claims he was cutting through the parking lot Sunday night when he “blacked out” and plowed into the back of the school.
Despite the damage, the school says they will be open Monday morning.
