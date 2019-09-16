



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities in New Jersey are piecing together the evidence after a laundromat turned into a crime scene when a gunman opened fire. The shooting left one man dead and another person critically injured.

Eyewitness News has learned that there are charges pending against multiple people who are in police custody. The Prosecutor’s Office says they will not be releasing the identity of those people until Tuesday.

“It was heartbreaking,” Gail Fox says.

That’s how a former after-school program teacher explained how she felt when she learned that one of her former students was gunned down on Monday.

The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office has identified the victim as 21-year-old Geovahnie Fanfan.

Fox tells Eyewitness News Fanfan used to attend her after-school program in elementary school.

“I met him when he was in kindergarten, but he didn’t get to my program until third grade, fourth grade and fifth grade. Very happy kid, loving, caring, big smile, big heart,” Fox says.

Officials have not released the details surrounding Fanfan’s death, but say that two men were shot at the Libery III Laundromat on the 200 block of Chambers Street in Trenton.

Police say one man showed up to Capital Health Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound and was placed in critical condition.

Fanfan was rushed to Saint Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“It was heartbreaking at first. I took a few moments in the car before heading back home. But it’s hard, when anyone loses a child it’s not easy,” Fox added.

As the Prosecutor’s Office works to determine how and why shots rang out at a laundromat, the community is hoping more can be done to keep their youth alive.

“There’s nothing in this community for these children to do and nowhere to go,” Fox says.

The second victim was rushed into emergency surgery. It is unclean what his condition is at this time.