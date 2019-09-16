Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Advocates outside of City Hall Monday demanded change at Philadelphia’s only open-intake shelter. Those participating in the rally say ACCT Philly is not getting adequate funding from the city to help homeless cats and dogs.
Advocates say the building is in deplorable condition and there’s not adequate space for the dogs and cats.
WATCH: Players Help 8-Year-Old Autistic Teammate Score His First Touchdown
Participants are asking city leaders to delegate more funds to the homeless animals.
You must log in to post a comment.