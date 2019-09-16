Comments
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Authorities are searching for three suspects wanted for armed robberies of Wawa stores in Upper Darby and Radnor Township. Police say the three men robbed the two stores on Sept. 14 around 4:30 a.m.
A $15,000 reward is being offered for information leading to arrests.
If you have any information on these incidents, contact police at socialmedia@udpd.org or call 610-734-7693.
— Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) September 16, 2019
