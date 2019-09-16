Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Radnor Township News, Upper Darby News

RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Authorities are searching for three suspects wanted for armed robberies of Wawa stores in Upper Darby and Radnor Township. Police say the three men robbed the two stores on Sept. 14 around 4:30 a.m.

A $15,000 reward is being offered for information leading to arrests.

If you have any information on these incidents, contact police at socialmedia@udpd.org or call 610-734-7693.

Comments