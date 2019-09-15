Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies welcomed new United States citizens to Citizens Bank Park on Sunday. A federal judge delivered the Oath of Allegiance on the field to 15 newly minted citizens before the Phillies’ 6-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox.
The new citizens say this was a dream come true.
Gabe Kapler, Bryce Harper Ejected As Phillies Swept By Red Sox, See Playoff Hopes Dwindle
“I think it’s a great opportunity. I’m really glad the USCIS is having the ceremony at the Phillies’ stadium. It’s a very special ceremony for me,” Raquel Luismaya said.
The naturalization event is part of the federal courts’ annual education outreach program ahead of Constitution Day and Citizenship Day on Sept. 17.
You must log in to post a comment.