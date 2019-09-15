Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pennsylvania SPCA animal advocate Carol Erickson joins Eyewitness News for this week’s CBS3 Pet Project. This week’s segment talks about how owners and dogs should interact after a disagreement.
Erickson discusses whether or not dogs feel guilt after doing something that their owners don’t like, for example, chewing a shoe or growling at you when if you get near them while their eating.
To see the full interview watch the video above.
If you’re interested in helping the PSPCA, head to their first ever Dine Out For Pets Sake on Wednesday Sept. 18.
Over 25 restaurants throughout the city will donate a portion of the day’s proceeds to the SPCA.
