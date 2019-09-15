Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 35-year-old man has died after police say he was shot twice in the head while sitting inside a truck. The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. on the 3600 block of Wallace Street in the city’s Mantua section on Sunday.
Police say the victim suffered two gunshot wounds to the left side of his head while he was sitting inside a black track.
The victim was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he later died.
No arrests have been made at this time.
An investigation remains active and ongoing.
