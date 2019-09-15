



WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) – At least 18 people, including children, were injured following a multiple deck collapse in South Jersey, officials say. The incident happened at a three-story residence on the 200 block of East Baker Avenue in Wildwood around 6 p.m. on Saturday evening.

According to investigators, at least 18 people were taken to the hospital and at least one person was airlifted to the Atlantic City Medical Center’s Trauma unit.

The second and third floor decks collapsed on top of each other, in a “pancake-type collapse,” trapping several people who were at the residence for a firefighter convention, officials say.

No information is being released regarding the patients’ conditions at this time.

Kevin McCullough was on one of the decks when they fell.

While authorities investigate how the collapse happened, crews plan to return Monday to clean up the debri and figure out a way to support the part of the roof hanging over the building @CBSPhilly #wildwood #wildwoodnj #deckcollapse #jerseyshore pic.twitter.com/0L5CD2ytr0 — Crystal Cranmore (@CrystalCranmore) September 15, 2019

“We’re okay, my wife is still at Atlantic City Medical Center with a broken sternum but we’re all just grateful to be alive and no one was hurt worse than we were and hopefully everyone gets on the mend real quick,” Kevin McCullough said.

McCullough is a firefighter with the Greeley Volunteer Fire Company in Pike County, Pennsylvania.

He says the collapse happened within seconds.

“We had no time to react,” McCullough said.

A neighbor told CBS3 that a 2-year-old girl was on one of the decks and was rescued from neighbors.

“We were sitting up on [our] deck and watched the whole thing happen. It was horrible,” witness Gail Ivins said. “There were people — they weren’t dancing or anything. They were sitting, a bunch of people. There were children on the decks — all three levels.”

Authorities say crews will be out on Monday to clean up the debris.

Engineers are working on a plan to support the part of the roof that is hanging over the seven-unit condominium.