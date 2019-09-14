WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – An Uber driver allegedly deviated from the requested route and repeatedly locked the doors while two women were attempting to exit the moving vehicle in West Chester early Friday morning, officials say. Police charged 33-year-old Zacharias Georgalis, of Upper Darby, with two counts of unlawful restraint and recklessly endangering another person.
Police say two “visibly upset” women flagged down an officer on the 300 block of Fassnaught Alley around 2:45 a.m. on Friday.
The women reportedly told the officer their Uber driver changed from their requested route and repeatedly locked the doors as the women tried to exit the moving vehicle.
Police did not state how the women were able to exit the vehicle.
The women directed the officer to a vehicle in an alley and the officers identified Georgalis as the driver.
He was taken into custody and was remanded to the Chester County Prison on $20,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing is pending.
