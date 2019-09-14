



WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — At least 21 people are injured, including children, after officials say three decks collapsed at a home down the Jersey Shore. The incident happened at a three-story residence on the 200 block of East Baker Avenue in Wildwood around 6 p.m. on Saturday evening.

Twenty-one people were transported to an area hospital and 11 have since been treated and released, according to Cape Regional Health System officials.

Officials say one person was medevaced to a trauma center and another will be transported to a trauma center via an ambulance on Saturday night.

Eight people remain at the hospital receiving medical attention, officials say. No word on their conditions.

There have been no fatalities reported.

People were trapped as the decks came crashing down on them. Neighbors say there were at least several people on the first floor deck at the time.

A witness told CBS3 that a 2-year-old girl was on one of the decks and was rescued from neighbors.

“We were sitting up on [our] deck and watched the whole thing happen. It was horrible,” witness Gail Ivins said. “There were people — they weren’t dancing or anything. They were sitting, a bunch of people. There were children on the decks — all three levels.

“We heard the noise of it starting to pull away. The first floor deck pulled away first. People started sliding off and yelling, falling. Then as that went, it pulled the pillars down and the third floor deck came down. It was very slow motion, it was really scaring. It came off in pieces.

“Both decks, most of it came off. There was a far section that was still on the building. There was a 2-year-old little girl still on the deck all by herself on that little corner and another lady on the third floor. We were yelling to the girl to stay away from the edge. That one came down, but it went slowly. When it slid off, there were men there to grab [her]. The third floor section came down after that with the lady standing on it. She slid off and right onto the sidewalk.”

The collapse happened during the New Jersey Firemen’s Convention. The annual event attracts thousands current and former firefighters to the resort town.

“The bad thing about it, the worst thing about it is, people that are heroes, who are here vacationing. They’re just down here chilling, having a good old time. The parade was just earlier. Those were the ones who were hurt,” one neighbor said.

CBS3’s Chantee Lans contributed to this report.