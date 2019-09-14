



PHILADELPHIA ( CBS) — A local casino is switching gears this weekend. Instead of giving away big items, SugarHouse Casino collected them.

People usually go to SugarHouse Casino hoping to win big. But for a few hours Saturday, people handed off some big ticket items now considered junk.

From old TVs to printers and computers.

“They’ve just been sitting upstairs collecting dust and I just figured it was time to let it go,” Brenda Lochmann said.

1-800-GOT-JUNK? Philadelphia partnered with the casino to hold the e-collection event Saturday.

“We are collecting household electronics, printers, TVs, cords, stuff like that, that are typically harder to get rid of,” 1-800-GOT-JUNK? Philadelphia operations manager Joseph Errico said. “We’re the world’s largest and fastest junk removal company.”

“We want people to know we are more than just a casino,” SugarHouse Casino community relations manager Emily Dones said. “We have a strong desire to give back to the community.”

Happening now at @WinAtSugarHouse Drop of your old electronics. 1-800-GOT-JUNK? will take those unwanted items right out of your hands! pic.twitter.com/rB8HSkBEwC — Crystal Cranmore (@CrystalCranmore) September 14, 2019

The first step is the collection. Then workers from Magnum Computer Recycling make sure the old electronics are handled in an environmentally friendly way at its facility in Camden County.

“Electronic waste, if not handled properly, contains some nasty chemicals. Those should not leach into the environment, a lot of them can cause major health problems,” John Martorano, with Magnum Computer Recycling, said.

Every piece of junk reused or recycled helps cut down on the amount of waste tossed out.

“Just didn’t know where to throw them out so I’m glad they did this event,” Lochmann said.