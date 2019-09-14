Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating after a man was shot inside an after-hours club in the Olney section of the city. The shooting happened on North 5th Street inside a building that says “Krystals BYOB” on the front around 6:15 a.m.
Officials say a 28-year-old man came outside of the club and flagged down an officer to tell him he was shot once in the chest.
Police took the victim to an area hospital where he is said to be in stable condition and is expected to survive.
The club is reportedly not cooperating with police about handing over the surveillance video.
An investigation is ongoing.
