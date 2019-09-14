WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Several people are injured after officials say decks collapsed down the Jersey Shore. The decks collapsed on one another at a three-story residence located on the 200 block of East Baker Avenue in Wildwood around 6 p.m. on Saturday.
It’s unclear how many people were on or under the decks at the time. It’s also unclear how many people were injured and the extent of their injuries.
A witness says children were among those injured.
The collapse occurred during the New Jersey Firemen’s Convention. The annual event attracts thousands of current and former firefighters to Wildwood. Firefighters were likely among those hurt or trapped in the wreckage.
Photos posted on social media appear to show multiple stories of decking ripped away from the building and reduced to beams and splintered wood.
