By CBS3 Staff
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – An overnight fire destroyed a home in Franklin Township, New Jersey Saturday. Fire crews rushed to the 500 block of Penny Street early this morning to find heavy smoke billowing from the home.

The fire reached two alarms before firefighters brought it under control.

Eyewitness News spoke with a neighbor who says the flames were so intense, he had to leave his own home.

“Police were at our house saying, ‘We may have to evacuate, get dressed, be ready,’ because the house directly behind us was engulfed, full engulfed in flames,” neighbor James Killingsworth said.

We’re told the owner of the home lives alone and was not there this morning.

Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked the flames.

