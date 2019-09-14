SMYRNA, Del. (CBS) — Authorities confirm human remains of a child under 10 years old were discovered at a baseball field in Smyrna. Police say officers responded to the Little Lass Field, located at 1-381 Duck Creek Pkwy, for a report of possible human remains found around 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Police say the investigation confirmed a body was found in the area of the baseball field. The child is believed to be under 10 years old, according to police.
Police are being assisted by the Delaware Attorney General’s Office, the chief Medical Examiner’s office and the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office.
No further details are available at this time.
Investigators remain active on scene.
Anyone with information about the incident is being urged to contact police at 302-653-9217.
