PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Three inmates have been sentenced for their roles in a deadly prison riot in Smyrna, Delaware. Dwayne Staats led the riot at the James T. Correctional Center in 2017.
During the riot, Staats killed Correctional Officer Stephen Floyd.
Two other guards were also beaten and a female counselor was held hostage for nearly 20 hours.
Yesterday, Staats was sentenced to two life sentences plus 153 years.
Jarreau Ayers was sentenced to 123 years.
And “Royal Downs” was sentenced to three years for his role in the riot.
All three were already serving life sentences for previous murder convictions.
