By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Philadelphia Police


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a suspect who robbed an 87-year-old man in South Philadelphia. Police say the incident happened on Sept. 2, around 8:15 a.m., on the 1700 block of South 4th Street.

(credit: Philadelphia Police)

According to police, the man was lurking on the block while the victim was going to deliver receipts and payroll to a business. That’s when he was approached by the suspect wearing a Philadelphia Phillies hat.

Police say the suspect struck the victim and knocked him to the ground. He then fled with the payroll bag. The entire incident was caught on surveillance video.

If you have any information about this suspect or incident, call police at 215-686-3183/3184.

