Comments
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – Young patients at the Ronald McDonald House of Southern New Jersey have a new space to show off their superhero powers! A ribbon-cutting was held Friday morning for the Marvel Superhero-inspired room.
Members of the Burlington-Camden alumni chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity sponsored and designed the room.
They say the superhero theme is inspired by the idea that children staying at the Ronald McDonald House are everyday superheroes who deserve super rooms.
You must log in to post a comment.