  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Camden News, Local, Local TV, Ronald McDonald House of Southern New Jersey

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – Young patients at the Ronald McDonald House of Southern New Jersey have a new space to show off their superhero powers! A ribbon-cutting was held Friday morning for the Marvel Superhero-inspired room.

Members of the Burlington-Camden alumni chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity sponsored and designed the room.

They say the superhero theme is inspired by the idea that children staying at the Ronald McDonald House are everyday superheroes who deserve super rooms.

Comments