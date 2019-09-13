



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pumpkin patches are preparing to open across the Philadelphia area as fall quickly approaches. CBS Philly has compiled a list of local farms and orchards so you can find one near you and pick your own pumpkins.

1. Linvilla Orchards – Located in Media, Linvilla is just 30 minutes outside of Philadelphia. Its popular Pumpkin Land attraction has been a family tradition for generations. Pumpkinland will be open from Saturday, Sept. 27 through Nov. 10. From pumpkin and apple picking, to taking a hayride to the witch’s house, or roasting marshmallows and finding your way through the cornmaze, Linvilla offers something fun for every member of the family. They’ve even added a Ship Bottom Brewery Beer Garden. To view Pumpkinland’s hours, click here.

P.S. – Don’t forget to pick up apple cider and apple cider donuts from the bakery.

2. Merrymead Farm — If you’re a fall lover but have a sweet tooth, this pumpkin patch is calling your name. The Lansdale farm is not only known for it’s pumpkin patch and hayrides, but also it’s creamery. Merrymead offers 32 flavors of homemade ice cream that families can indulge in after picking the perfect pumpkin. Some activities will be open the last weekend of September during the Lighting of the Great Pumpkin but the real fun begins the Oct. 5 and 6. Merrymead’s Fall Harvest Days take place every Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., in October.

3. Shady Brook Farm — Shady Brook Farm in Yardley calls fall their “favorite time of the year” and they have a ton of activities during FallFest. AppleFest, the award-winning PumpkinFest, PumpkinFest After Dark and HorrorFest open on Saturdays and Sundays starting Sept. 14, then daily from Oct. 4 through Halloween. Some attractions include hayrides, BarnYard Animals, Rubber Ducky Races, Pig Races and live entertainment (only on the weekends), a playground, and of course pumpkin and apple picking.

4. Highland Orchards — If you haven’t tried Highland Orchards’ famous, “Philly’s Best” Apple Cider Donuts, get yourself to the Chester County staple as soon as possible. The Harvest Weekend Festival is in full swing and runs on Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. through October. You can pick your own pumpkins and apples — and be sure to stop at the bakery for fresh pies, apple cider donuts, and other baked goods.

5. Hellerick’s Family Farm — The Bucks County farm’s Annual Fall Festival begins on Sept. 14. The Adventure Farm area offers more than 45 activities for both children and adults. Activities include animal attractions, hayrides through the farm, pumpkin picking, and they even have an aerial park. There is also two acres of sunflowers expected to bloom in late September.

7. Indian Acres Farm — Are you good at hide and seek? Try to find 36 scarecrows hidden in the small and giant mazes at the Indian Acres Farm in Medford, New Jersey. Don’t forget to pick the perfect pumpkin and part-take in the family-fun activities. The farm opens for fall on Sept. 28.

8. Johnson’s Corner Farm — The family-friendly farm is located in Medford and opened Sept. 8 for fall apple and pumpkin-picking hayrides. If you visit the farm on the weekends you can enjoy live music at the Fall Festival — there’s also a sunflower celebration on Saturdays and Sundays.

9. Creamy Acres Farm — Creamy Acres’ Fall Fest in Mullica Hill, New Jersey, is held on Saturdays and Sundays starting Sept. 21. Customers can pick their favorite pumpkin, find their way through the corn maze, or enjoy activities at the Field of Fun, only on Saturdays. Click here to view Creamy Acres hours.