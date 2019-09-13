PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The PSPCA rescued 17 dogs, two bearded dragons, and a snake from a suspected breeding operation at a Strawberry Mansion home on Wednesday. The PSPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement was called to the residence, located on the 2600 block of West Lehigh Avenue, by the city’s Licenses and Inspections Department for a number of dogs being kept in unsanitary conditions.
The conditions of the property were discovered during the execution of a search warrant for narcotics.
Arriving officers found 17 dogs, including a young puppy, two bearded dragons, and one snake.
All of the animals were signed over to the PSPCA where they are being evaluated.
Many of the dogs were suffering from fleas, untreated skin conditions, and the puppy was suffering from an untreated leg fracture and other mild injuries.
Some charges have already been filed, but the PSPCA says other charges may follow.
