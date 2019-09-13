Comments
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying three men who may have information on the kidnapping and murder of a Camden man. Police say 20-year-old Curtis Jenkins III was kidnapped and robbed while delivering food near the 2800 block of North Congress Road on July 1.
Police say Jenkins was later found dead the next day.
Jenkins is the grandson of Camden City Council President Curtis Jenkins.
Kidnappers Sent Photo Of Camden City Council President’s Grandson Tied Up, Demanding Ransom Prior To Murder, Father Says
Two men have already been charged in connection to the murder — Brandon Beverly and Jalen Carr.
If anyone recognizes the people in the video, you’re urged to contact Camden County police at 856-757-7400.
