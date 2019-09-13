Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philly rapper Meek Mill donated more than 500 backpacks to students at his former elementary school on Friday. Mill also spoke to hundreds of children in the auditorium of James G. Blaine Elementary School on the 3000 block of West Berks Street.
The backpacks contained school supplies for students in need.
Additionally, more than 30 classroom packs were given to teachers so they would have enough supplies for the school year.
Mill partnered with Puma for the event.
