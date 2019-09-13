  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Delaware prison riot, James T. Vaughn Correctional Center, Local, Local TV, Vaughn Correctional Center


SMYRNA, Del. (CBS) – Three inmates face sentencing Friday for their roles in a deadly 2017 prison riot at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in New Castle County. Self-proclaimed riot leader Dwayne Staats was convicted of murder.

He is already serving a life sentence.

Two other inmates face sentencing Friday for other crimes.

Correction officer Stephen Floyd was killed, two other guards were beaten during the riot, and a female counselor held hostage for nearly 20 hours before she was rescued.

