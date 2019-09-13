Comments
Frankford defeats West Philadelphia 37-8
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was another busy Friday night around the Delaware Valley. Check out highlights from the regions’s top high school football games.
Lincoln defeats Prep Charter 38-0
Penn Charter defeats Central 44-8
Imhotep defeats Malvern Prep 28-14
Overbrook defeats Southern 14-6
Timber Creek defeats Hammonton 29-14
Glassboro defeats Pennsville 19-6
McKean defeats Dickinson 42-0
Caravel Academy defeats Cesar Rodney 25-21
Christ the King defeats Pottsgrove 52-14
Chichester defeats Phoenixville 13-6
The next poll begins Sunday, Sept. 15.
