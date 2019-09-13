MAPLE SHADE, N.J. (CBS) — A former Maple Shade High School assistant football coach is accused of having sex with a student, officials say. The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office says 32-year-old Mark Kinney was indicted on two counts of sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child on Friday.
Prosecutors say Kinney allegedly had sex with a female student during the 2018-19 school year while he was working at Maple Shade High School.
In addition to being an assistant football coach at Maple Shade High School, Kinney was also employed as an instructional aide by a private contractor who partnered with the school. He was immediately removed from both positions after his arrest in February.
The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office is not releasing the victim’s age to protect her identity.
Kinney’s arraignment will soon be scheduled in New Jersey Superior Court in Mount Holly.
