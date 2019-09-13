PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver has retired. Two-time Super Bowl champion Torrey Smith announced his retirement in a video posted on Uninterrupted’s Twitter account.
“Dear football, I knew this day would come. To be completely honest, I’ve been preparing for it my entire career. You and I both knew the game for me wouldn’t last forever,” Smith said. “It’s the NFL circle of life and I’m prepared for what’s next.”
Dear Football, Thank you for showing me how to be a man.
Sincerely Yours, @TorreySmithWR | #MoreThanAnAthlete #SincerelyYours pic.twitter.com/QvaFtoGnzN
— UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) September 13, 2019
Smith was cut by the Panthers on Sept. 1. He had 17 receptions for 190 yards and two touchdowns last season with the Panthers.
Eagles-Falcons Predictions: Can Eagles’ Defense Contain Matt Ryan, Julio Jones And Company?
Prior to joining the Panthers, he signed with the Eagles in 2017 and was a part of the team’s Super Bowl run.
“I saw Torrey Smith is stepping away from the game and I just want to congratulate him and his family. It’s a great opportunity for him in his next chapter of his life,” Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said. “He helped us win a championship and he is a great man.”
He was drafted 58th overall by Baltimore Ravens in 2011 and went on to win his first Super Bowl ring with the team in 2013.
He spent four seasons with the Ravens and in 2015 he signed a five-year, $40 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers.
“Football for me may have an expiration date but the friendships and relationships that I formed over the years are forever,” Smith said.
You must log in to post a comment.