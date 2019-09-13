Comments
DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) — A Gloucester County kicker for the Deptford High School football team has been honored by the National Football League. The NFL named Angelina Schilling its nationwide Way to Play winner on Friday.
Schilling is a senior and a first-year kicker on the team. Last week, she helped lead the team to victory with a field goal and five extra points.
As part of her recognition, the Deptford football program will receive a $15,000 grant for equipment from USA Football.
Schilling will also be recognized on the NFL Network.
