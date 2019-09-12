  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe Doctors
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, South Philadelphia refinery explosion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The union representing workers at a now closed South Philly refinery is outraged over big bonuses paid to executives. Philadelphia Energy Solutions decided to close after a huge fire and explosion in June.

Legal documents made public after the company filed for bankruptcy show more than $4 million in bonuses were paid to key executives.

They say the largest bonus amounted to more than $1 million for the company’s CEO, who has been on the job less than a year.

Comments