PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The union representing workers at a now closed South Philly refinery is outraged over big bonuses paid to executives. Philadelphia Energy Solutions decided to close after a huge fire and explosion in June.
Legal documents made public after the company filed for bankruptcy show more than $4 million in bonuses were paid to key executives.
They say the largest bonus amounted to more than $1 million for the company’s CEO, who has been on the job less than a year.
