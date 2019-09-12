PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for the suspects wanted in a residential robbery in South Philadelphia. A man was caught on surveillance video wandering around the 700 block of Bigler Street on Aug. 30 around 11 a.m.
Police say the man had a black bag and was talking on his phone. He walked around the corner and returned without the bag.
The suspect then entered the victim’s home through the front door and left the home shortly after and ran around the corner.
Investigators later discovered there were multiple suspects and they forced their way into the home through the rear door.
It’s unclear how many suspects were involved in the crime at this time.
Cash and jewelry were among the items taken from the home.
If you have any information about the suspects wanted in this crime, contact the South Detective Division at 215-686-3183.
You must log in to post a comment.