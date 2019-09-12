TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Thursday the formation of a vaping task force after six vaping-related deaths and hundreds of cases of pulmonary illness in the United States. The task force will deliver its recommendations on any restrictions on vaping in as early as three weeks.
BREAKING:@GovMurphy announces executive order calling #Vaping task force to recommend restrictions within 3 weeks. Urges all #NJ residents to immediately stop using e-cigarettes and vaping devices.
He proclaims “As of this moment there is no safe vape.”
— Cleve Bryan CBS3 (@CleveBryan) September 12, 2019
New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal is also demanding more information from the makers of e-cigarettes on their sales and marketing tactics. The state is also prepared to prohibit the sale of flavored tobacco.
Also JUST IN: @NewJerseyOAG announces investigation into sales and marketing practices of 15 e-cigarette businesses including #Juul pic.twitter.com/jl5VIk8euH
— Cleve Bryan CBS3 (@CleveBryan) September 12, 2019
State Sen. Steve Sweeney said Wednesday he will introduce legislation that would phase in a ban on the sale of electronic smoking devices.
“There is an urgency here with the health and safety – and even the lives – of young people at risk,” Sweeney said in a statement. “That is why I will propose a complete ban on all vaping products.”
The federal government is also urging people to stop using vaping products.
