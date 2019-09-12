By CBS3 Staff
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Thursday the formation of a vaping task force after six vaping-related deaths and hundreds of cases of pulmonary illness in the United States. The task force will deliver its recommendations on any restrictions on vaping in as early as three weeks.

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal is also demanding more information from the makers of e-cigarettes on their sales and marketing tactics. The state is also prepared to prohibit the sale of flavored tobacco.

State Sen. Steve Sweeney said Wednesday he will introduce legislation that would phase in a ban on the sale of electronic smoking devices.

“There is an urgency here with the health and safety – and even the lives – of young people at risk,” Sweeney said in a statement. “That is why I will propose a complete ban on all vaping products.”

The federal government is also urging people to stop using vaping products.

