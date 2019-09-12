TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is holding a press conference on Thursday afternoon about vaping. He is expected to join other state lawmakers who are considering options regarding a ban of the products.
State Sen. Steve Sweeney said Wednesday he will introduce legislation that would phase in a ban on the sale of electronic smoking devices.
“There is an urgency here with the health and safety – and even the lives – of young people at risk,” Sweeney said in a statement. “That is why I will propose a complete ban on all vaping products.”
The move follows six vaping-related deaths and hundreds of cases of pulmonary illness in the United States.
The federal government is also urging people to stop using vaping products.
