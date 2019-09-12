PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A retrial for the man accused of shooting a Philadelphia police officer six years ago came to an abrupt halt on Thursday. The judge declared a mistral after the prosecution introduced a gun as evidence that turned out to be the wrong one.
Breaking: A judge grants a mistrial in the retrial of a man accused of shooting @PhillyPolice Officer Edward Davies.
Previous story: https://t.co/sACss88XDF @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/B8FUtKuIhD
— Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) September 12, 2019
The judge called the mistake “an inadvertent error.”
Philadelphia Police Officer Edward Davies was in a struggle with Eric Torres in 2013. Torres was convicted in connection with the shooting but a superior court threw the case out because of evidence used in the trial that was taken from Torres’ home.
There was actually never a search warrant for the home.
Before this week’s retrial started, prosecutors were told not to use that evidence, but Assistant District Attorney Ed Jaramillo mistakenly took out a gun from an evidence box in open court, instead of the alleged .45 glock used in the shooting.
A mistrial was then declared.
Davies expressed his frustration outside the courtroom.
“I’m just disappointed. I want to put this behind me, now I gotta wait a month or two. I’m tired, I’m over it,” Davies said. “I don’t know what to say. It keeps going on and on.”
Officers were also barred from the courtroom while in uniform.
You must log in to post a comment.