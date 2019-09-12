CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A Mexican national living illegally in the United States is facing drug trafficking charges in Chester County. Prosecutors say 27-year-old Jose Arreola-Ortiz gave an informant crystal meth and fentanyl-laced heroin.
They arrested him on Wednesday when he came to Chester County to get paid for the drugs.
“As a matter of self-defense, Chester County law enforcement has been forced to play on a larger stage to prevent drug dealers from injecting their poison into our country. There was a time when we were satisfied to pick off ounces of illegal drugs from local dealers. Now, we have the capacity and skill to interdict kilograms from international drug traffickers. We will never quit,” District Attorney Tom Hogan said.
He’s accused of running a drug operation in Mexico and California that supplied drugs to Southern Chester County.
Arreola-Ortiz’s bail was set at $1 million cash and he was remanded to Chester County prison.
A preliminary hearing has not been announced at this time.
You must log in to post a comment.