By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, National Toy Hall of Fame, Talkers


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some of your favorite toys have a shot at immortality and now you have a chance to help pick the next inductees for the National Toy Hall of Fame. The toys on the ballot include some classics like Care Bears, Jenga and the Matchbox toy cars.

 

There’s also the iconic board game Risk and My Little Pony.

A little more modern nominee is the smartphone because it’s a platform for millions of games.

The finalists will be announced in December.

Click here to vote for your favorites.

