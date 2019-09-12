BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS/CNN) – Hemingway the farm goose and Waffles the miniature horse have found their forever home, together! The Bucks County SPCA announced the exciting news, saying they “couldn’t be happier.”
The two besties were rescued with two peacocks and a dozen ducks under warrant from a property the SPCA says had “really filthy, unsanitary conditions.”
Waffles recovered from an infection. This made Hemingway extra protective of his friend, honking and flapping his wings when shelter staff came to take care of the pair.
“Their body language made it obvious that they’re friends and that they better stay together,” said Cindy Kelly of the Bucks County SPCA.
The people who adopted the best friends are said to be experienced pet owners.
They have a variety of farm animals that are eager to meet their new friends.
(©Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.